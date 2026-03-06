United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1703.3, up 3.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.39% in last one year as compared to a 9.06% drop in NIFTY and a 3.92% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1703.3, up 3.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24595.5. The Sensex is at 79408.36, down 0.76%. United Breweries Ltd has risen around 11.07% in last one month.