Godrej Consumer Products Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1260.9, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.72% in last one year as compared to a 0.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.06% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1260.9, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24923.5. The Sensex is at 81476.38, down 0.64%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has risen around 2.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56303.05, down 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1260.4, up 0.99% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is down 11.72% in last one year as compared to a 0.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.06% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 95 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

