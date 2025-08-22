Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works receives work order of Rs 7.25 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works receives work order of Rs 7.25 cr

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) has received a work order from Dredging Corporation of India for Grab Dredging at different locations in the Port Dock Areas of Paradip Port. The work order shall be executed over a period 4 months excluding monsoon period and is valued at Rs 7,25,25,030/- inclusive of GST

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

