Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divis Lab gains as broker reiterates buy call

Divis Lab gains as broker reiterates buy call

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Divis Laboratories rose 1.94% to Rs 6143.35 after a foreign broker reiterated its 'buy' rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 7,750, citing attractive valuations and supportive sector tailwinds.

The brokerage downplayed concerns over Eli Lillys oral GLP-1 candidate Orforglipron and generic risks to Novartis heart drug Entresto, which contributes about 20% of Divis consolidated revenue. It expects Divis to remain a key API supplier, supported by a healthy order pipeline and rising demand in peptides, making the recent stock weakness a buying opportunity.

Over the past month, the stock has fallen 7.08% compared with a 0.84% decline in the Sensex.

Divis Laboratories is engaged in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates and nutraceutical ingredients. The company's consolidated net profit rose 26.74% to Rs 545 crore while net sales rose 13.79% to Rs 2410 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers trade with substantial cuts; metal shares decline

KP Green Engineering successfully Asia's Largest Galvanizing Kettle at its Matar unit

Hindustan Unilever appoints Niranjan Gupta as CFO-designate effective 1 Sept 2025

IZMO Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

PTC Industries jumps after bagging Rs 110-cr order from BrahMos Aerospace

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story