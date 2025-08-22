Divis Lab gains as broker reiterates buy call

Divis Laboratories rose 1.94% to Rs 6143.35 after a foreign broker reiterated its 'buy' rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 7,750, citing attractive valuations and supportive sector tailwinds.

The brokerage downplayed concerns over Eli Lillys oral GLP-1 candidate Orforglipron and generic risks to Novartis heart drug Entresto, which contributes about 20% of Divis consolidated revenue. It expects Divis to remain a key API supplier, supported by a healthy order pipeline and rising demand in peptides, making the recent stock weakness a buying opportunity.

Over the past month, the stock has fallen 7.08% compared with a 0.84% decline in the Sensex.