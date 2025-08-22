Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Unilever appoints Niranjan Gupta as CFO-designate effective 1 Sept 2025

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever announced the appointment of Niranjan Gupta as chief financial officer-designate and member of the company's management committee from 1 September 2025.

He will take over from Ritesh Tiwari as executive director, finance and chief financial officer of HUL from November 1, subject to necessary approvals. Tiwari has been appointed as the global head of M&A and treasury at Unilever Plc from 1 November 2025 and will be based out of London.

Gupta will report to Priya Nair, chief executive officer and managing director at HUL. He began his career with HUL and has 20 years of experience across several leadership roles.

A seasoned business leader, Niranjan brings strong experience across finance, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, and strategic roles in diverse industries. Following his stint with HUL, he spent three years at Vedanta and then joined Hero MotoCorp in 2017 as CFO. He was, subsequently, elevated as the CEO in 2023. Niranjan played a pivotal role in strengthening the financial health of their business, creating a strategy for the long term and establishing strategic partnerships, including a collaboration with Harley Davidson, the company said in its release.

Tiwari took over as ED finance and CFO at the consumer goods major in 2021 and helped steer the company through the Covid-19 pandemic. He also recently steered the ice cream business demerger into Kwality Walls (India), which helped pave the way for its independent listing, subject to regulatory approvals, it said.

Priya Nair, CEO & MD, HUL, said, I would like to thank Ritesh for his future-focused leadership and invaluable contribution to HUL. He led our portfolio transformation efforts, aligning resources to high-growth areas resulting in strong market share gains. His elevation to the global role is yet another testament to HULs strong leadership pipeline. I am pleased to welcome Niranjan back to Hindustan Unilever and I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in steering the company towards its next phase of growth

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is in the FMCG business, comprising primarily of home care, beauty & personal care, and foods & refreshment segments. The company has manufacturing facilities across the country and sells primarily in India.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 5.97% to Rs 2,768 crore on a 5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 16,323 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever shed 0.74% to Rs 2,628.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

