Godrej Consumer registers PAT of Rs 432 crore in Q4; volume growth at 6%

Godrej Consumer Products has reported 65% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 432.10 crore on a 6.3% rise in net sales to Rs 3,577.81 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The company registered a volume growth of 6% in the fourth quarter.

Godrej Consumers standalone business recorded an underlying volume growth of 4% and its sales grew by 8% year-on-year.

Indonesia business underlying volume grew by 5% and sales grew by 1% in INR terms and 1% in constant currency terms, on a year-on-year basis.

The Africa, USA, and Middle East business recorded 12% growth in organic sales in constant currency terms and 23% in INR terms, on a year-on-year basis.

Latin America and Others sales grew in constant currency terms, by 2%, but declined by 11% in INR terms, on a year-on-year basis.

Total operating costs declined by 42.7% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 2,870.09 crore during the period under review. This was due to lower employee expenses (down 18.9% YoY) and lower other expenses (down 79.6% YoY).

The company has recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 639.41 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 1,684.47 crore posted in the same period last year.

For FY25, Godrej Consumer has recorded a net profit of Rs 1,896.10 crore (up 63.8% YoY) and net sales of Rs 14,284.81 crore (up 2.2% YoY).

Sudhir Sitapati, managing director, and CEO, GCPL, said: We delivered a sequentially improving performance in Q4 FY 2025, despite market conditions remaining the same.

Our Consolidated organic volumes for Q4 FY25 grew by 6%, led by the India business growing volumes at 4% and Indonesia growing volumes at 5%. This led to full-year organic volume growth delivery at 4% for our consolidated business, 5% for India and 6% for Indonesia. Our Consolidated organic revenue growth for Q4 and FY 2025 stood at 7% and 4%, respectively.

Demand conditions in India have continued to be impacted by headwinds in urban consumption. Surge in palm oil prices by more than 50% is negatively impacting our EBITDA margin. Our reported Standalone EBITDA margin at 22.6% is lower than our normative margin.

However, buoyed by a good season, we had a blockbuster performance in Household Insecticides which grew volumes in strong double digit. Our categories of Air Fresheners, Laundry Liquids, etc. have continued to deliver strong underlying volume growth.

This helped deliver 4% volume growth on top of a 4% pricing growth led largely by soaps. The volume growth on the non-soaps portfolio was high single digit with soaps volume growth impacted by volume-price rebalancing.

In Indonesia, we continue to consistently deliver healthy performance with 5% volume growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

In organic terms, Africa, USA and the Middle East sales grew by a strong 23% in INR terms and delivered 17% EBITDA margin resulting in the fifth consecutive quarter of profit and margin expansion.

We are on track in our journey to reduce wasted cost and are deploying this to drive profitable and sustainable volume growth across our portfolio through category development."

Godrej Consumer Products is an Indian consumer goods company. The company's products include soap, hair colorants, toiletries and liquid detergents.

The scrip shed 0.32% to currently trade at Rs 1246.95 on the BSE.

