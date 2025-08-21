Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 130.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.35% to Rs 976.10 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 130.98% to Rs 174.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.35% to Rs 976.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 705.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.976.10705.5266.3355.65254.71121.48230.0098.81174.9075.72

