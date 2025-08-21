Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 222.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.80% to Rs 177.09 crore

Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 222.83% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 49.80% to Rs 177.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 118.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.177.09118.2212.999.1915.236.5310.272.967.072.19

