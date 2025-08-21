OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 25.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.47% to Rs 41.19 crore

Net profit of OK Play India declined 25.29% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 41.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.41.1939.8113.626.134.104.690.741.020.650.87

