Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 40.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.95% to Rs 192.98 crore

Net profit of Godrej Housing Finance rose 40.44% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.95% to Rs 192.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 149.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.192.98149.6584.2687.6429.1617.7724.5514.1719.9014.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News