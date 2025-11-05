Nido Home Finance standalone net profit rises 130.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 143.10 crore

Net profit of Nido Home Finance rose 130.40% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 143.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 126.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.143.10126.0867.6266.3710.045.407.763.455.762.50

