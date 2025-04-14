Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Industries completes acquisition of food additives biz of Savannah Surfactants

Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Godrej Industries has completed the acquisition of food additives business of Savannah Surfactants. As a leading player in oleochemicals, surfactants, specialities and biotech sectors, this transaction will help the company expand its product offerings to the food & beverages Industry globally.

Vishal Sharma, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Industries (Chemicals) said, We are glad to have completed this transaction at the start of the fiscal year. This acquisition is in line with our vision and strategy to grow in a profitable and sustainable manner. The Savannah business will be part of our Speciality chemicals sector. The addition of this Food Additives Business will expand our speciality offerings and build a larger speciality business going forward.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

