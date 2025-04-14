Interarch honoured at 16th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards

Interarch Building Solutions has been honoured with two major recognitions at the 16th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards. The company won the award for Best Pre-Engineered Building (Steel & Pre-Cast) for designing, manufacturing and executing a technically complex paint manufacturing facility for Grasim Industries (Birla Opus Paint) in Panipat, Haryana.

Additionally, Interarch's CEO, Manish Garg, was presented with the Industry Captain Award, one of the highest individual honours in the construction and infrastructure sector.

The awarded project in Panipat stands out for its scale, complexity, and seamless delivery. Built for Grasim Industries (Birla Opus Paint), it reflects Interarch's expertise in engineering precision, speed, and structural excellence for next-generation manufacturing facilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News