Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 81.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.72% to Rs 4247.93 crore

Net profit of Godrej Industries rose 81.11% to Rs 322.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 178.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 4247.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4505.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4247.934505.667.865.36973.48471.43872.61385.86322.49178.06

