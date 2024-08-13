Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 81.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.72% to Rs 4247.93 croreNet profit of Godrej Industries rose 81.11% to Rs 322.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 178.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 4247.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4505.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4247.934505.66 -6 OPM %7.865.36 -PBDT973.48471.43 106 PBT872.61385.86 126 NP322.49178.06 81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News