Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / WEF 2026 Day 4: List of key speakers, major discussions at Davos forum

WEF 2026 Day 4: List of key speakers, major discussions at Davos forum

The second last day of the annual summit will start with a conversation with Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California

World Economic Forum, WEF

Several top leaders from different countries and global institutions will speak on the fourth day. (Photo: Reuters)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The fourth day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 will bring more important talks and discussions in Davos. Many global leaders and well-known business figures, including the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, will take the stage.
 
The annual meeting began on Monday and will continue until January 23.

Key speakers for WEF 2026 Day 4

Several top leaders from different countries and global institutions will speak on the fourth day. The second last day of the annual summit will start with a conversation with Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California.
 
 
Germany’s Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz will share his views on global and European issues. Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, will also address the forum.
Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto is also among the key speakers.

Also Read

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Q3 results: Adani Energy, IndiGo, Bandhan Bank among 58 firms on Jan 22

US President Donald Trump

Trump drops tariff threats over Greenland after Nato agrees to Arctic deal

Winter, Students, Student

IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi today: Will cold wave return to the capital?

US President Donald Trump

US won't use force to take Greenland, says Donald Trump in Davos

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says he is 'reasonably close' to deal to end Russia-Ukraine war

 
Global financial and trade leaders, including Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, and President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, will also address the session.
 
Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv, is also set to join a panel discussion focused on entrepreneurship.
 
From the world of sports, FIFA President Gianni Infantino will talk about football’s global role. The discussions come ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which is set to be hosted for the first time by three nations, including Canada, Mexico and the US, from 11 June to 19 July. The FIFA World Cup holds the title for being the world's most-watched sporting event, with 48 teams set to compete at the finals.

What will be discussed?

On Day 4, the focus will be on global challenges, the economy, technology, and social issues that affect people around the world. Leaders will talk about whether the middle class can be protected and strengthened. There will be discussions on how to use innovation responsibly and at scale. One session will focus on “factories that think” and the future of manufacturing.
 
Other topics include building economic growth without harming the planet, understanding why societies are becoming more divided, and how finance is changing in a new global era. There will also be sessions on tackling antisemitism, the possibility of a global plastics treaty, and the current state of stablecoins in the financial system.

WEF Davos Day 3

On the third day of the forum, several big names addressed the gathering. US President Donald Trump, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte shared their views.
 
Top business leaders also spoke, including Bill Gates, Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang, and JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon. Their talks focused on technology, business, and the global economy.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, United Nations

Trump's 'Board of Peace' adds to US challenges against UN authority

Federal law enforcement officers attempt to disperse demonstrators protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul, Minnesota

Immigration crackdown reaches Maine as court freezes curbs on protest limit

Javier Milei

As Trump talks tariffs, Argentina welcomes 1st huge shipment of Chinese EVs

police, US police, law

Democratic senator assails secret ICE policy to enter homes without warrant

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says Canada 'lives because of US' after Carney rebukes Washington

Topics : World Economic Forum Davos Christine Lagarde IMF BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Delhi Air Pollution CaseTata Communication Q3 FY26 ResultsJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance