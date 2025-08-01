Godrej Properties acquires 34 acres land in Vadodara, Gujarat

Godrej Properties announced the acquisition of around 34 acres of land in Vadodara, Gujarat, for the development of a premium plotted residential project.

The project is expected to offer an estimated saleable area of around 9 lakh square feet.

The newly acquired land strategically located on Ajwa Road. The area offers seamless access to major commercial hubs and other significant nodes of the city and is situated close to renowned educational institutions and leisure attractions. Its proximity to Vadodara Airport and the city center further enhances its appeal as an ideal residential destination.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, We are happy to announce our entry into the vibrant city of Vadodara. Reinforcing our commitment to the state and confidence in the market potential, this acquisition aligns strategically with our focus on entering high-growth cities through plotted developments. With residential plotted developments gaining significant traction, Ajwa Road offers an excellent opportunity for expansion. Our goal is to create a sustainable and thriving community that delivers long-term value to residents while leveraging Vadodara's immense growth potential.