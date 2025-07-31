Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ather Energy introduces 450S variant with longer IDC range of 161 kms

Ather Energy introduces 450S variant with longer IDC range of 161 kms

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Ather Energy has introduced the 450S with a longer IDC range of 161 kms strengthening its performance-focused 450 Series portfolio. The newly introduced 450S variant is now available with a 3.7kWh battery pack catering to riders who demand both thrilling performance and extended range capability. The new variant addresses a key market gap by offering a higher range at a more accessible price point, expanding choices for enthusiasts who appreciate the 450 series' sporty character and advanced technology.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy Limited, said, "The 450 series has always set the bar for performance, technology, and reliability in the Indian electric scooter market. With the launch of the 450S featuring a 3.7 kWh battery pack and an IDC range of 161 kms, we're bringing the extended range previously exclusive to the 450X. The new 450S variant is specifically designed for riders who prioritize the sporty appeal and long-range capability of the 450 series over the advanced software features of the 450X. With an IDC range of 161 kms offered by the new 450S, riders can now confidently plan longer journeys and still experience the thrilling performance the 450 series is renowned for, all at a more accessible price."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

