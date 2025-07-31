Board of Blue Jet Healthcare approves acquisition of land for new manufacturing unit

At meeting held om 31 July 2025The Board of Blue Jet Healthcare at its meeting held on 31 July 2025 has approved the proposal for acquisition of an industrial land parcel and related investment at the new manufacturing site.
The company has received letter of allotment from Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC) for a land parcel measuring approximately 102.48 acres located at Industrial Park Rambilli Cluster Phase Il, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh.
The above land is proposed to be utilized for setting up a new manufacturing facility as part of the Company's long-term capacity expansion roadmap, aligned with the business objectives and demand outlook across key therapeutic platforms.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app