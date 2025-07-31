Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Blue Jet Healthcare approves acquisition of land for new manufacturing unit

Board of Blue Jet Healthcare approves acquisition of land for new manufacturing unit

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
At meeting held om 31 July 2025

The Board of Blue Jet Healthcare at its meeting held on 31 July 2025 has approved the proposal for acquisition of an industrial land parcel and related investment at the new manufacturing site.

The company has received letter of allotment from Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC) for a land parcel measuring approximately 102.48 acres located at Industrial Park Rambilli Cluster Phase Il, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh.

The above land is proposed to be utilized for setting up a new manufacturing facility as part of the Company's long-term capacity expansion roadmap, aligned with the business objectives and demand outlook across key therapeutic platforms.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

