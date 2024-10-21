Godrej Properties acquires land for Rs 1,300 crore residential project in Ahmedabad

Godrej Properties said that it has acquired approximately 3 acres of land in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad, for a residential project, with an estimated booking value of Rs 1,300 crore from the project. The development on this land is estimated to have a potential of ~0.9 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of premium residential apartments of various configurations with an estimated booking value of nearly Rs 1,300 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This land parcel is strategically located in Vastrapur, a premium residential locality in West Ahmedabad offering good social infrastructure and excellent connectivity to key areas of the city.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties said: We are happy to add our second project in Ahmedabad. This will further strengthen our presence in Ahmedabad and complement our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro-markets across India's leading cities.

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej Group. It is subsidiary of Godrej Industries, which holds 58.48% of the company's equity shares as on 30 June 2024. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

The company reported its highest ever consolidated net profit of Rs 520.05 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 124.94 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 21.05% year on year to Rs 739 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 936.09 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

