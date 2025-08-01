Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 15.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.20% to Rs 434.56 crore

Net profit of Godrej Properties rose 15.40% to Rs 600.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 520.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 41.20% to Rs 434.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 739.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.434.56739.00-62.24-25.29882.61732.87860.57716.23600.12520.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News