Godrej Properties jumps on Rs 1,000 crore home sales in Hyderabad project

Godrej Properties rose 1.09% to Rs 2075.8 after the company announced sales of over Rs 1,000 crore at its newly launched Godrej Regal Pavilion in Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad.

The project sold 683 homes spanning 1.2 million sq ft since its August 2025 launch. With a total development potential of 4.14 million sq ft and revenue potential of Rs 3,600 crore, the project strengthens Godrej Properties presence in South India. Rajendra Nagar's affordability, connectivity via Outer Ring Road, and proximity to the airport make it a fast-growing real estate hub.

Godrej Properties is India's largest developer by the value of residential sales achieved. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 15.4% to Rs 600.12 crore on a 41.2% fall in net sales to Rs 434.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.