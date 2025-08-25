Stock Alert: Akums Drugs, GMR Power, Brigade Ent, JNK India, Interarch Building

RBL Bank, PG Electroplast and Titagarh Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 25 August 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

GMR Power and Urban Infra said that its board has approved a fundraising proposal upto Rs 3,000 crore via multiple instruments. The company will issue fully paid-up equity shares, non-convertible debentures along with warrants and/or convertible securities other than warrants and/or any other securities either through qualified institutions placement (QIP) or any other method and/or issue of foreign currency convertible bonds.

Oswal Greentech announced that it has acquired 4.99% stake in Oswal Agro Mills (OAML) for a total consideration of Rs 50.91 crore. Oswal Greentech is a promoter of OAML, has acquired 66,99,000 shares of OAML with nominal value of Rs 10 each.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has executed a framework agreement with Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) to establish a local manufacturing facility and supply medicines in Zambia. This project shall be implemented through incorporation of a new joint venture company in Zambia in which Akums will be a majority partner owning 51% stake and a nominated Zambian state instrumentality owning 49% stake. Brigade Enterprises said that it has entered into a long-term lease agreement for a prime site of about 7-acres located on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), one of Chennais most dynamic commercial corridors. The site will be developed into a landmark mixed-use destination that will feature a Grade-A office space of over 1 million square feet and a 5-Star deluxe hotel of about 225 keys.

InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo) and Max Healthcare to become part of Nifty 50 index. They will replace Hero MotoCorp & IndusInd Bank in the 50-share benchmark Nifty 50 index, effective 30 September 2025. JNK India has received a significant order from its promoter entity, JNK Global Co., Korea, to provide design and engineering support for the cracker furnace package of a refinery project in India. The order pertains to support services for JNK Globals refinery project and will be executed in India. The order is classified as significant by the company, indicating a contract value in the range of Rs 050 crore. The scheduled delivery date for the project is 21 December 2027.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament has secured an order worth Rs 5.41 crore from renowned national retail jewellery chains for the supply of gold jewellery of Aneya Brand (Polki and Diamond) Collection. The company stated that the order is to be executed within 45 days. Interarch Building Solutions has received an order worth approximately Rs 90 crore from Rungta Mines for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system. The project will be executed over a period of 6 to 8 months. Payment terms include a 10% advance and an additional 10% upon approval of drawings and designs.