Latur Renewable Pvt standalone net profit rises 363.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Latur Renewable Pvt rose 363.10% to Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 19.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.5716.6183.9683.8733.0811.7227.245.8820.334.39

