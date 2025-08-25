Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 485.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 17.11 crore

Net profit of Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt rose 485.11% to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 17.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17.1114.6579.2582.1828.049.7122.113.7816.502.82

