Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cartrade Tech launches AI-powered transaction tool - SuperDost

Cartrade Tech launches AI-powered transaction tool - SuperDost

Image
Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Cartrade Tech announced the launch of SuperDost: an AI-powered transaction tool designed to power instant transactions between high-intent buyers and sellers for Automobiles and Used Products.

SuperDost is a live AI Agent which operationalizes the 'Matchmaker' strategy by leveraging the combined scale and proprietary data of over 85 million unique monthly visitors across OLX India and CarWale to drive real-time and Instant, high-intent transactions between buyers and sellers for Automobiles and Used Products.

SuperDost is designed for instant, intelligent matchmaking at scale, bringing together the Company's Consumers, Dealers and Partners across Automobiles and Used Products within a unified AI-powered interface. It Real-Time connects the most relevant, high-intent buyers and sellers across the platforms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Khadi Hits Rs 1.7L Cr Turnover in 2024-25, Employs 1.94 Cr for Self-Reliant India

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.025%

Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Fluticasone Propionate Inhalation Aerosol USP, 44 mcg

Godrej Properties wins bid for prime land parcel along EM Bypass, Kolkata

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story