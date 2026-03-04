Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India signs new resort in Dapoli, Maharashtra

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL) has signed a new resort in Dapoli, near the scenic Murud Beach, further strengthening its presence along Maharashtra's coastline.

This addition forms part of the company's FY26-FY30 roadmap, which targets over 10,000 keys under Club Mahindra and an overall portfolio scale of 12,000 keys. Through a combination of new signings, greenfield developments, and management contracts across high-demand tourist corridors, the company is progressing toward its ambition of becoming India's #1 leisure hospitality player.

Dapoli strengthens MHRIL's presence in high-growth coastal markets with strong drive-to demand and marks the first of several planned developments along India's western coast.