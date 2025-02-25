Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GOI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.79% Government Security 2031 for a notified amount of ₹10,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method, (ii) 6.92% Government Security 2039 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method and (iii) 7.09% Government Security 2054 for a notified amount of ₹10,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on February 28, 2025 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

