NTPC to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh's renewable energy projects

NTPC announced that it has signed multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Madhya Pradesh government to invest over Rs 2 lakh crore in renewable energy projects.

The projects include solar, wind, and pumped hydro storage, aiming to bolster India's energy transition and Net Zero targets.

The first MoU was signed between NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) and Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company (MPPGCL) to set up renewable energy projects of up to 20 GW or more in the state, with an approximate investment of Rs 1,20,000 crore.

This has paved the way for the formation of a Joint Venture Company (JVC), which will help in mitigating the Renewable Generation Obligation (RGO) of Madhya Pradesh Generating Company as well as the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) of Madhya Pradesh DISCOMs.

The second MoU was signed between NTPC and the Government of Madhya Pradesh for other sustainable non-fossil fuel power plants, with an estimated investment of Rs 80,000 crore. Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company (MPPMCL) signed this MoU on behalf of the state government.

An agreement was also signed with the intent to invest approximately Rs 4,000 crore in setting up an 800 megawatt (MW) pumped hydroelectric storage project in the state.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has a presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.8% to Rs 5,062.51 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 5,155.28 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 5.2% YoY to Rs 45,052.82 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Also Read

Shares of NTPC declined 1.16% to Rs 316.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News