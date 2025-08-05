Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 52.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.54% to Rs 955.79 crore

Net profit of Gokaldas Exports rose 52.58% to Rs 41.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.54% to Rs 955.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 932.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.955.79932.1310.188.0496.1863.7756.8136.1041.4727.18

