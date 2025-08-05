Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 3.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.30% to Rs 4084.68 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw declined 3.86% to Rs 424.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 441.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.30% to Rs 4084.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4939.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4084.684939.0816.4117.00527.63736.33374.30588.23424.04441.06

