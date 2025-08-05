WPIL consolidated net profit declines 42.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 378.58 crore

Net profit of WPIL declined 42.14% to Rs 22.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 378.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 362.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.378.58362.5213.0016.6249.7666.2140.4258.5422.3938.70

