Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gokaldas Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gokaldas Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 12:07 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sheela Foam Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Avanti Feeds Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2026.

Sheela Foam Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Avanti Feeds Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2026.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd surged 17.29% to Rs 816.45 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86031 shares in the past one month.

Sheela Foam Ltd soared 15.73% to Rs 607.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3487 shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd spiked 13.30% to Rs 222.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd exploded 13.09% to Rs 324.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17302 shares in the past one month.

Avanti Feeds Ltd rose 12.30% to Rs 1078.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75555 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME Kanishk Aluminium India slips on listing day

Hind Aluminium board approves acquisition of aluminium biz of Nirav Commercials

Mahindra & Mahindra receives order from an Indonesian state-owned enterprise

India steps up mining of rare-earth minerals

Sensex slumps 225 pts; pharma shares decline

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story