Gokaldas Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sheela Foam Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Avanti Feeds Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2026.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd surged 17.29% to Rs 816.45 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86031 shares in the past one month.

Sheela Foam Ltd soared 15.73% to Rs 607.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3487 shares in the past one month. Kitex Garments Ltd spiked 13.30% to Rs 222.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month. Indo Count Industries Ltd exploded 13.09% to Rs 324.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17302 shares in the past one month.