Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 48.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.42% to Rs 1486.39 crore

Net profit of Jai Balaji Industries declined 48.67% to Rs 120.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 234.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.42% to Rs 1486.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1538.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1486.391538.9912.7816.04192.55255.24169.62234.60120.42234.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News