Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 67.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales decline 19.21% to Rs 697.41 crore

Net profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent declined 67.17% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.21% to Rs 697.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 863.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.50% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 3019.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3136.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales697.41863.25 -19 3019.873136.57 -4 OPM %0.612.03 -1.531.78 - PBDT5.0610.01 -49 31.4039.07 -20 PBT2.317.76 -70 21.0331.38 -33 NP1.965.97 -67 1.8124.14 -93

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

