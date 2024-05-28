Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 19.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 19.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 35.64% to Rs 810.68 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) declined 19.11% to Rs 24.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.64% to Rs 810.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 597.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.83% to Rs 105.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.82% to Rs 3142.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2231.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales810.68597.66 36 3142.182231.34 41 OPM %7.206.82 -7.686.14 - PBDT47.9145.52 5 205.39134.95 52 PBT32.4434.07 -5 144.3089.45 61 NP24.1329.83 -19 105.1467.04 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Man Inds hits the roof on appointing Sanjay Agrawal as CFO

Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 19.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Man Inds gets API certification for manufacturing ERW pipes

Man Inds appoints Sanjay Agrawal as CFO

Man Infraconstruction standalone net profit declines 55.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Singapore Exchange Market closes 0.35% up

Richfield Financial Services standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Ganga Papers India standalone net profit rises 156.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aagam Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story