Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 19.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.64% to Rs 810.68 croreNet profit of Man Industries (India) declined 19.11% to Rs 24.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.64% to Rs 810.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 597.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.83% to Rs 105.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.82% to Rs 3142.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2231.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
