Golden Legand Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 776.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance rose 776.79% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1277.39% to Rs 35.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.952.6124.0931.427.460.806.850.704.910.56

