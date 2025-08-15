Goyal Associates standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.43% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of Goyal Associates declined 94.44% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 65.43% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.280.8110.7128.400.030.210.010.180.010.18

