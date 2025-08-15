Orient Tradelink standalone net profit declines 17.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.93% to Rs 4.79 crore

Net profit of Orient Tradelink declined 17.86% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.93% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.793.2616.2832.820.801.080.620.750.460.56

