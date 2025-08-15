Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 3.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 35.07 crore

Net profit of Roopa Industries rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 35.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.0734.514.023.040.570.500.370.300.280.27

