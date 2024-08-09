Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 27.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 38.43% to Rs 165.80 crore

Net profit of Goldiam International rose 27.62% to Rs 22.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.43% to Rs 165.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 119.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales165.80119.77 38 OPM %18.2418.70 -PBDT34.1923.81 44 PBT32.7222.50 45 NP22.0417.27 28

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

