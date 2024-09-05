Goldiam Intl hits record high after bagging export orders worth Rs 70 cr; order book crosses Rs 200 cr

Goldiam International added 2.68% to Rs 346.25 after the company received purchase orders from large retailers in USA for diamond studded gold jewellery. The order includes manufacturing and export of diamond studded gold jewellery of which includes 80% of orders of lab-grown diamonds jewellery. The order includes manufacturing and export of diamond studded gold jewellery of which includes 80% of orders of lab-grown diamonds jewellery. The said order is worth Rs 70 crore and it is expected to be completed on or before 31 December 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp With this orders, the companys cumulative orders book has surpassed Rs 200 crore, the majority of these orders are for Lab-grown diamonds, reflecting the growing demand for sustainable and innovative jewellery solutions.

Please note that this figure does not include our online orders, further highlighting the strength of our traditional business channels. These orders are expected to be fulfilled over the next 3 to 4 months, ensuring strong momentum for the company in the near term, Goldiam International stated in regulatory filing.

Goldiam International is engaged in manufacturing and export of Diamond studded Gold & Silver Jewellery.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 27.6% to Rs 22.04 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 17.27 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales jumped 38.4% YoY to Rs 165.80 in Q1 FY25.

More From This Section

The counter hit an all-time high at Rs 355.45 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News