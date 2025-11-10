Lykis consolidated net profit rises 226.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.78% to Rs 89.58 crore

Net profit of Lykis rose 226.09% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.78% to Rs 89.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.89.5883.893.392.433.341.383.000.953.000.92

