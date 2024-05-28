Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Virgo Polymers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Virgo Polymers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Sales decline 33.32% to Rs 30.10 crore

Net loss of Virgo Polymers (India) reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.32% to Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 241.27% to Rs 2.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.34% to Rs 130.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 170.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.1045.14 -33 130.53170.28 -23 OPM %2.065.49 -2.793.15 - PBDT0.152.26 -93 3.631.88 93 PBT-0.221.97 PL 2.390.73 227 NP-0.271.95 PL 2.150.63 241

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

