Mathew Easow Research Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22246.30% to Rs 120.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5201.73% to Rs 122.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

