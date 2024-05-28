Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mathew Easow Research Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Mathew Easow Research Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

May 28 2024
Sales rise 22246.30% to Rs 120.67 crore

Net profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22246.30% to Rs 120.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5201.73% to Rs 122.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales120.670.54 22246 122.472.31 5202 OPM %0.3683.33 -1.5070.56 - PBDT0.030.02 50 0.100.08 25 PBT0.030.02 50 0.080.06 33 NP0.020.01 100 0.060.04 50

