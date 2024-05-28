Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ahmedabad Steelcraft reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ahmedabad Steelcraft reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 96.61% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Ahmedabad Steelcraft reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 96.61% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.16% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.59 -97 0.772.21 -65 OPM %-16300.00-49.15 --610.39-56.11 - PBDT-1.580.15 PL -2.48-0.46 -439 PBT-1.580.11 PL -2.60-0.63 -313 NP-1.250.10 PL -2.29-0.66 -247

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ahmedabad Steelcraft reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 108.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

JMG Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit declines 4.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sprayking consolidated net profit declines 3.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Anand Rayons standalone net profit declines 1.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sadhna Broadcast standalone net profit declines 80.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story