Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 33.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Goodluck India rose 33.21% to Rs 46.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.36% to Rs 966.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 875.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.966.40875.687.358.2172.3854.4862.1045.9646.2134.69

