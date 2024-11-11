Hindustan Adhesives consolidated net profit rises 38.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.11% to Rs 84.44 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Adhesives rose 38.76% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 84.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.84.4481.1111.8710.139.417.697.195.625.373.87

