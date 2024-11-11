Hindustan Adhesives consolidated net profit rises 38.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.11% to Rs 84.44 croreNet profit of Hindustan Adhesives rose 38.76% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 84.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales84.4481.11 4 OPM %11.8710.13 -PBDT9.417.69 22 PBT7.195.62 28 NP5.373.87 39
