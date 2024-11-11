Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit rises 1016.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.65% to Rs 270.51 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Toolroom rose 1016.25% to Rs 26.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 72.65% to Rs 270.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 156.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.270.51156.6810.532.0429.023.2028.923.2026.792.40

