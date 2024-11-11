Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit rises 1016.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit rises 1016.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 72.65% to Rs 270.51 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Toolroom rose 1016.25% to Rs 26.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 72.65% to Rs 270.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 156.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales270.51156.68 73 OPM %10.532.04 -PBDT29.023.20 807 PBT28.923.20 804 NP26.792.40 1016

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

