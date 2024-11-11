Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit declines 25.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.15% to Rs 151.02 croreNet profit of Kanpur Plastipack declined 25.89% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.15% to Rs 151.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 119.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales151.02119.71 26 OPM %6.346.79 -PBDT6.096.21 -2 PBT2.503.13 -20 NP1.662.24 -26
