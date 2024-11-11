Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 41.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.14% to Rs 145.99 croreNet profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 41.33% to Rs 48.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 145.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 129.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales145.99129.03 13 OPM %29.0637.43 -PBDT49.2335.37 39 PBT48.5134.61 40 NP48.4234.26 41
