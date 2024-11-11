Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 41.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.14% to Rs 145.99 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 41.33% to Rs 48.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 145.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 129.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

